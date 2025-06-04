6,210 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $52,770,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 736.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 295,606 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,367.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 263,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 252,659 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 353,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 168,372 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ambarella by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
