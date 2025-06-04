23,386 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $536.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

