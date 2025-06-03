Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $15,739,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,360. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,320. The trade was a 34.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,675 shares of company stock worth $23,393,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

