Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLGEA. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,987.59. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $53,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,809.11. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,843 shares of company stock valued at $320,011. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $569.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

