Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.99 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Polaris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 525.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 175,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 102,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

