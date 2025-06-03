Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.10 Million Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 193,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,658,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.99. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.