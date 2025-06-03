Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.10 Million Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 193,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,658,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.99. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
