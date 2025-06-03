Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

