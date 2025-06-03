Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.91 Million in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.31% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SpartanNash by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $645.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,906.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.00%.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.