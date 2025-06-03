Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.60 Million in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 153,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SBH opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $887.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

