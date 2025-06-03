Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 75,634 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,215.50. The trade was a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE BZH opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $627.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

