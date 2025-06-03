UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 93,158 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,626,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 573,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 205,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

