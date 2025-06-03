UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 9,531 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AZZ Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,295.37. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

