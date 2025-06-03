Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 18,921 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,858,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 137,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vertex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,527,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,031,000 after buying an additional 580,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,129,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,576 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,124,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,587 shares in the company, valued at $40,210,329.90. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,979. 44.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

