Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 937,810 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rogco LP increased its position in TC Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

