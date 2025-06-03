Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 910.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,747 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

