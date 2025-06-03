Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,760.28. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,850 shares of company stock worth $785,324. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.47. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

