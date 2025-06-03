Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLZE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Backblaze by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Backblaze Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

