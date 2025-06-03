Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Portman Ridge Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of PTMN opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -166.37%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.