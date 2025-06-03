Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Talkspace worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $560.51 million, a PE ratio of 335.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talkspace in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

