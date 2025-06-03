Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 24,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $717.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.56 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

