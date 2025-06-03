Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.
