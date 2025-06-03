Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,010 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.0%

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

