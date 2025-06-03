Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Bandwidth worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $428.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $32,311.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,353.66. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,319. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,081 shares of company stock worth $384,998. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

