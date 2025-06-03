Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of TETRA Technologies worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 239,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

