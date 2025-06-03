Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 46,975 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 329.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of SXC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18.
SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunCoke Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.