Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $42.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.
Several analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.
Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.
