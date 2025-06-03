Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $42.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

