Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.23 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,656,000 after buying an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,510,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,845,000 after purchasing an additional 544,198 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,000,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after buying an additional 117,757 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -15.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.