Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,150 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after purchasing an additional 648,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,148,000 after buying an additional 2,587,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

