ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,055,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 202,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $465.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

