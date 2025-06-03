ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZVRA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.76.

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

