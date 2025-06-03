ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $128,000 Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

