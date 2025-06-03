ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $263.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,988.35. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,147 shares of company stock valued at $182,284. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

