ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $426.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

