ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ATXS opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.92.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Astria Therapeutics Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
