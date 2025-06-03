ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.