ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $154,000 in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 786,700.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immunome by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMNM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 137,100 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,459.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 806,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,105.44. The trade was a 20.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $57,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,879.15. This trade represents a 42.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,495. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $788.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.