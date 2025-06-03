ProShare Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 63,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 486,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,794.80. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.