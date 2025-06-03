ProShare Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in PACS Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,721,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACS Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 878,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACS Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,929,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 237,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PACS Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 66,972.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,410 shares during the period.

PACS Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. PACS Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $43.92.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

