ProShare Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ZI opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.