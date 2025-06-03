ProShare Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,289.39. This trade represents a 4.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 24,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,618.50. This represents a 5.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CMTG opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $353.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.91 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.