ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 916,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 373,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 2,112,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.13 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,651,448 shares in the company, valued at $363,207,461.60. The trade was a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 700,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,000. Company insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

