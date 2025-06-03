ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,485 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile



Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

