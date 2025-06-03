ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,804 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $323.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

