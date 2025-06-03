ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

