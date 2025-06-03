ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.4%

KODK stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.92. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

