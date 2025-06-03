ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,634 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a P/E ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital lowered their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

