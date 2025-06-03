Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) by 747.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,281 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1,289.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 154,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 437,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prelude Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew Combs purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,284.87. This trade represents a 26.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,490.25. This represents a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 822,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,475. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.