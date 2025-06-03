NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

