Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,993 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Arko by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,710,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 971,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arko by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arko by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Trading Down 3.5%

Arko stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARKO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arko from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKO

Arko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.