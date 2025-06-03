Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

