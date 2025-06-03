Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,144 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.23. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $228.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

